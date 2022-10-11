Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to share a motivational video of Kara Lawson, head coach of the Duke Blue Devils women’s basketball team talking to her team about how to handle “hard” better.

Segment 2: Deepwatch Senior Director of Security Architecture Bill Bernard joins John Williams to talk about the latest news surrounding the pro-Russian hackers claiming responsibility for knocking U.S. airport websites offline.

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to share what she’s learning at The National Association of Real Estate Editors Conference and Ilyce shares the 2022 list of the top 10 issues affecting real estate in the world.