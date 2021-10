FILE – This May 4, 2021, photo shows the Treasury Building in Washington. The Treasury Department has unveiled plans to borrow $673 billion in the current quarter while employing emergency measures to keep the government from an unprecedented default on the national debt. The department said Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 that its plans for borrowing in the July-September period assume Congress will pass either a suspension of the current debt limit or an increase in the limit. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the CPI showing the biggest year over year gain in 30 years, the debt ceiling deadline looming, and FAFSA season officially starting. And as always Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Jonathan Webb, Workplace Market Director, KI Contract Furniture, tells John about the future of work and how spaces will need to be designed to welcome back workers to the office.