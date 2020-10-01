Wintrust Business Lunch 10/1/20: Weekly jobless claims fall, United and American Airlines send out furlough notices and TikTok launches an elections guide

Segment 1: Brian Battle, Director, Performance Trust Capital Partners, joins John to break down the weekly jobless numbers, the strength of the stock market as we head into October and what is happening with the ongoing stimulus negotiations.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including TikTok launching a U.S. elections guide to combat misinformation and the new emojis coming in iOS 14.2, including bubble tea, people bottle-feeding a baby and a transgender flag.

Segment 3: Alexis Esparza, President of Economic Strategies Development Corporation, joins John to tell us how his organization is helping businesses in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Allstate laying off 3,800 workers, United and American Airlines telling thousands of employees they are now on furlough and an Irish court ruling Subway’s bread cannot be called bread due to high sugar content.