Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joined Jon Hansen , filling in for John Williams, to talk about the September Employment report and what are the key facts to know about it.

Segment 2: Dakin Campbell, Author and Chief Finance Correspondent, Insider, talks with Jon about what an IPO is and the significance of Intel filing for an IPO of its mobility unit, Mobileye.

Segment 3: Dennis Rodkin, of Crain’s Chicago Business, talks about his article in Crain’s Chicago Business about the slow housing market that has sellers worried.