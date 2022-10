Rick Kogan, who filled in for John Williams, was joined by Candace Jordan of Chicago Star Media and Maureen Schulman of Eli`s Cheesecake for the full hour. Candace shares how she started Chicago Star Media during the pandemic and what kind of news they report on. Maureen shares about the storied history of Eli’s and she brings in some pumpkin cheesecake for Rick to try!

