Segment 1: Debt Relief Attorney Rae Kaplan with Kaplan Law Firm, joins John Williams to talk about 6 states suing the Biden Administration over the President’s student loan forgiveness plan. Then, of course, Rae answers all you questions!

Segment 2: Chip Rogers, President & CEO of American Hotel & Lodging Association, joins John to talk about the shortage of workers in the hospitality industry and what kind of jobs are available.