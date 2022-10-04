Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey report published today.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to John about leadership lessons that can be learned from NASA’s recent asteroid deflection test.

Segment 3: Michael Meagher, President of McHugh Construction, joins John to talk about McHugh Construction celebrating their 125th anniverary by talking about how construction has changed from when they started till now, and to share some of the iconic building projects.

Segment 4: James Loughlin, CEO of Midwest Tankermen Inc., shares with John about what Midwest Tankermen does and what jobs currently they have open.