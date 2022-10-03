Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the Stock Market being up 600 points and General Motor sales up a surprising 24%.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke , talks with John about his sit down with AOL co-founder Steve Case who talked about his new book Rise of the Rest. Jim also talks about a company called Songfinch that lets you buy personalized songs from musicians.

Segment 3: Matt Schultz, LendingTree chief credit analyst, talks with John about the data that LendingTree found about Peer-to-Peer spending.