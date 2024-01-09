Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about a recent Tribune Op-ed about flexible work schedules, and the worst way to answer ‘What are your weaknesses?” during a job interview.

Segment 2: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about a number of his recent stories including a Trump Tower condo filled with rock memorabilia being for rent at $30,000 a month, Guaranteed Rate suing a competitor for poaching employees, and the President of National Association of Realtors resigning abruptly.