Segment 1: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about the latest in startup innovation including the University of Chicago spending $20M to help find the next high-tech startup tackling challenging problems from climate change to cybersecurity, a small mental health app in Chicago getting a big boost by being named a Best App by Google, and the percentage of female founders getting startup funding in Chicago being on the rise.

Segment 2: Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, tells John about the market moves today, why he’s cautious about this upcoming earnings season, the potential standoff in Congress on fiscal issues and why he believes there are some really great opportunities in this market.