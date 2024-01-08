Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about New Year’s resolutions for home buyers and sellers, and some insurers ‘quiet quitting’ certain areas of the country.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about Portal Innovations, a VC firm in Chicago that has a new AI tool to spot the next breakout biotech innovation, a Milwaukee short-term rental startup laying off most of its staff last week, and a couple new Midwest VC firms closing new funds recently.

Segment 3: Darren Envall, Show Manager, Discover® Boating Chicago Boat Show, tells John everything you need to know about this year’s show taking place this week at McCormick Place in Chicago.