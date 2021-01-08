Wintrust Business Lunch 1/8/21: Disappointing jobs report, optimism for more stimulus and 5 surprises for the economy in 2021

Segment 1: Best-selling financial author Jared Dillian joins John to discuss the December jobs report and if more stimulus is needed to help struggling Americans. Jared also tells us his list of surprises for 2021.

Segment 2: Intersect Illinois‘ acting CEO and COO Alya Woods tells John about how they are bringing jobs, investment and economic prosperity to Illinois.

Segment 3: Matt Gauthier, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Athletico, talks to John about how working from home has caused a new demand for physical therapy and tells us what we can do to ease some of these new aches and pains.