Wintrust Business Lunch 1/8/21: Disappointing jobs report, optimism for more stimulus and 5 surprises for the economy in 2021

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

John Williams

Segment 1: Best-selling financial author Jared Dillian joins John to discuss the December jobs report and if more stimulus is needed to help struggling Americans. Jared also tells us his list of surprises for 2021.

Segment 2: Intersect Illinois‘ acting CEO and COO Alya Woods tells John about how they are bringing jobs, investment and economic prosperity to Illinois.

Segment 3: Matt Gauthier, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Athletico, talks to John about how working from home has caused a new demand for physical therapy and tells us what we can do to ease some of these new aches and pains.

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Business News

More Business News
More Business News

Popular