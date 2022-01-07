Wintrust Business Lunch 1/7/22: Unemployment rate continues to fall, Chicago’s condo market remains strong, and celebrating Dry January

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 03: A Now Hiring sign hangs in front of a Winn-Dixie grocery store on December 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The Labor Department announced that payrolls increased by just 210,000 for November, which is below what economists expected, though the unemployment rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about the health of the current labor market, the December jobs report, and the historically low interest rates we are seeing.

Segment 2: Rob Fink, CEO and co-founder of Big Drop Brewing, tells John about their non-alcoholic beer, what separates their product from other NA beers, and a bunch of events they are having to celebrate Dry January.

Segment 3: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about the Chicago area real estate market, the downtown condo market, if crime is impacting the Chicago housing market, and the recent sale of a home in Hyde Park that is the highest price home sale south of Roosevelt Road.