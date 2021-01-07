Wintrust Business Lunch 1/7/21: Stocks hit record highs, 2021 interest rate forecast and how you can track your stimulus check

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Head of Multi-Asset Strategies for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to break down to talk about the stock market reaction to the chaos in Washington D.C. yesterday, today’s weekly jobless claims and the chances we see another round of stimulus once the Biden administration is in office.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Facebook banning President Trump’s account indefinitely, how to track your stimulus payment Wonder Woman 1984 slowing down at the box office.

 Segment 3: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, joins John to tell us about Bankrate’s interest rate forecast for 2021.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Neil Young selling half of his publishing rights and Elon Musk becoming the wealthiest person in the world.

