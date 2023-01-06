A help wanted sign is displayed outside of a hair salon in Chicago, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Segment 1: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins Jon Hansen to talk about today’s good labor report, the market rally after the positive data, the problems with Tesla, what we might hear from Fed Chairman Powell in February, and what he suggests for investors for 2023.

Segment 2: Joe Chura, President and Founder, Go Brewing, talks to Jon about why he decided to open a brewery dedicated solely to low and no-alcohol beers, what events they have going on for Dry January, and their Go Brewing Dry January Challenge.

Segment 3: Carl Prouty, Abt Electronics, tells us about all the great products being introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.