Wintrust Business Lunch 1/6/22: Stock market outlook for 2022, Walmart expands in-home delivery service, and Sony enters the EV market

Segment 1: Jack Ablin, Chief Investment Officer, Cresset Capital, joins John to look back at the markets in 2021 and what we could look forward in 2022.

Segment 2: Joan E. SolsmanSenior ReporterCNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including CES kicking off in Las Vegas, TikTok looking to expand to your gym, Instagram’s chronological feed coming back, and Netflix’s biggest binges over the holidays.

Segment 3: Áine CainSenior Reporter for Business Insider, joins John to talk about Walmart doubling down on its in-home delivery service and how big box retailers are dealing with supply chain issues and the rise of the omicron variant.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Sony entering the EV game, Coca-Cola releasing a boozy Fresca, and Taco Bell launching a taco subscription service.

