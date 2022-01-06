Wintrust Business Lunch 1/6/22: Stock market outlook for 2022, Walmart expands in-home delivery service, and Sony enters the EV market

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 19: A sign hangs outside of a Walmart store on May 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Walmart reported a 74% increase in U.S. online sales for the quarter that ended April 30, and a 10% increase in same store sales for the same period as the effects of the coronavirus helped to boost sales. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Jack Ablin, Chief Investment Officer, Cresset Capital, joins John to look back at the markets in 2021 and what we could look forward in 2022.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including CES kicking off in Las Vegas, TikTok looking to expand to your gym, Instagram’s chronological feed coming back, and Netflix’s biggest binges over the holidays.

Segment 3: Áine Cain, Senior Reporter for Business Insider, joins John to talk about Walmart doubling down on its in-home delivery service and how big box retailers are dealing with supply chain issues and the rise of the omicron variant.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Sony entering the EV game, Coca-Cola releasing a boozy Fresca, and Taco Bell launching a taco subscription service.