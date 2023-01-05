Segment 1: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, chats with guest host Wendy Snyder about what we can expect from interest rates in 2023.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, gives Wendy a peek into some hot items at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Segment 3: Phillip Shaw, Certified Financial Planner, Goldstone Financial Group, tells Wendy about some new money rules everyone should be aware of in 2023.

Segment 4: Nic Trapani, Owner, Door County Candle Company, talks to Wendy about their mission to help Ukraine with their Ukraine Candle initiative.