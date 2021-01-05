Wintrust Business Lunch 1/5/21: How the Georgia Senate runoff election will impact the economy, Illinois population loss and ViacomCBS and Hulu strike a distribution deal

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about what’s moving the market and how the Georgia runoff election might impact the economy.

Segment 2: Dave Deschamps, Wealth Manager and head of the Widows Practice Group, Balasa Dinverno Foltz, tells John about the widow’s “tax penalty” and what you need to know to be prepared for it.

Segment 3: Chris Gersch, Founder and CEO of RxSun and Verde Solutions, joins John to explain why incentives for small solar installations in Illinois have officially run out and why that could mean the once booming solar industry in Illinois will be forced to leave the state.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including ViacomCBS striking a distribution deal with Hulu, an impending deal between Roku and Quibi and a new report showing that people are leaving Illinois.

