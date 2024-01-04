Segment 1: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, chats with John about Bankrate’s 2024 interest rate forecast.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to talk about a new AI chatbot button, Microsoft’s first major keyboard redesign in 30 years, and the Biden administration providing $162 million to Microchip Technology to support the domestic production of computer chips.

Segment 3: Jim Richert, Co-owner, Banging Gavel Brews, talks to John about their new brewpub in the historic Vogt House in Tinley Park.

Segment 4: Allena Agrawal, VP of Talent Solutions at P33, tells John about being a partner in a new Tech Training Center opening in Greater Grand Crossing later in 2024.