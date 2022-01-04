Wintrust Business Lunch 1/4/22: The great resignation continues, Toyota dethrones GM as the top US automaker, and Bankrate’s 2022 Interest Rate Forecast

The Toyota logo is seen at a showroom in Tokyo on November 4, 2021. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about why you should make resolutions about your career all year long rather than just for New Year’s.

Segment 2: Chris Petrone, Assistant General Manager at Cultivate by Forbidden Root, tells John about the new restaurant that recently opened in Ravenswood, some of the items they will be serving, the beer that they are especially proud of, their vegetarian and vegan forward menu, the grand opening of a new taproom and how it has been going since Chicago’s vaccination mandate.

Segment 3: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, chats with John about Bankrate’s 2022 Interest Rate Forecast.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including data from moving companies say more people left Illinois last year than moved in, Toyota dethroning GM as the top US automaker in 2021, a record 4.5M people quit their jobs in November in the US, and classic BlackBerry phones no longer working.