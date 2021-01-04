Wintrust Business Lunch 1/4/21: Stock market tumbles, stimulus payments on the way and Google employees form a union

Segment 1:  Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the stock market dipping on the first day of trading in 2021, the overall market performance in 2020 and when we can expect the $600 stimulus check.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including the 2021 outlook for Chicago’s startup scene, a new startup bringing fitness pods to Chicago for a more sanitary workout and Chicago logistics startup project44 raising $100M last month.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Google employees forming a workers’ union, a major outage at Slack and how the pandemic impacted the airline industry in 2020.

