Segment 1: Adam Taggart, CEO & Founder of Wealthion, joins John to talk about markets being in rally mode, what the Fed is likely do with interest rates, and what that will mean for the economy moving forward.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John why corporate and business leaders are suddenly starting to take a harder look at what work records and documents they can safely be taking home with them.

Segment 3: Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about why some automakers are making the decision not to put AM radio in new cars.

Segment 4: Margaret Hall, CEO and Co-Founder, GreenLight Fund Chicago, joins John to talk about how they are going to commit $6 million in Chicago over the next five years to solve local issues in areas such as food security, literacy and poverty.