Wintrust Business Lunch 1/31/22: Bad month for the market, Domino’s will pay you to order carryout, and Spotify combats the spread of COVID-19 misinformation

MIAMI, FL – APRIL 14: A sign in front of a Domino’s Pizza April 14, 2004 in Miami, Florida. Domino’s Pizza is looking to raise $300 million in the stock market by listing on the New York Stock exchange. The Michigan-based firm already has a London stock market listing for its UK subsidiary. According to media reports, the funds raised may be used to pay off debts. The 44-year-old firm now has 7,400 outlets in more than 50 countries. The firm is reporting that pizza sales are up 5.8% in 2003. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about how the stock market is ending January, how successfully the market has performed over the past 40 years, what to know about taxes on Cash apps, and A new survey by MagnifyMoney.com says that banks collected $114 billion more in fees than they paid out in interest on checking accounts. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including a Chicago startup now letting you invest in cryptocurrency for your kids, and Google shutting down its celebrity Q&A app called Cameos.

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Kia recalling more than 410,000 vehicles because some air bags might not work in a crash, Walgreens Boots Alliance kicking off the sales process for its Boots international drugstore unit, Domino’s paying you $3 to not get your pizza delivered, and Spotify adding advisories to podcasts discussing COVID.