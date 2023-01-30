Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about how ChatGPT is showing up in the real estate market, The Federal Reserve denying Custodia’s request to become Federally-insured, why the Fed is likely to raise interest rates again, single women owning more homes than single men, and the debate over when to take Social Security.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, tells John about a Chicago startup raising funding to help those fighting long COVID, Bank of America investing in a new Chicago VC fund that backs Black and Latino founders, and a $6M fund backed by the Obama foundation and other big names wanting to help solve some of Chicago’s biggest problems.

Segment 3: Andres Lares, Managing Partner at Shapiro Negotiations Institute and co-author of “Persuade: The 4-Step Process to Influence People and Decisions,” tells John what you need to know if you plan on asking for a raise this year.