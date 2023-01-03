Segment 1: Jane Oates, President, WorkingNation, talks to John about the issues that will most impact the American worker in 2023 and what to do about them.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John why a new trend to watch out for in 2023 is the “New Collar” worker.

Segment 3: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about the latest in startup innovation including the annual Fire Awards, which highlight 50 companies that had a big year in Chicago’s startup scene.

Segment 4: Morten Sørensen, Founder, ISH, tells John about their new line of non-alcoholic sparkling wines, spirits and canned cocktails that are now available in Chicago.