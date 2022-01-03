Wintrust Business Lunch 1/3/22: Stock market remains strong, digital vaccine passports, and the holiday debt report

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about how the market continues to remain strong, the median home sale price rising 14.6% year over year to a new all-time high of $361,171 during the four-week period ending December 26th, and the new Holiday Debt Report from LendingTree found that more than a third of consumers incurred holiday debt this season.

Segment 2: Mohammad Gaber, CEO, GoGetDoc, tells John about how the verification service VaxYES provides digital vaccine passport technology as we enter a new phase of vaccine mandates in Chicago and Cook County.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the ongoing issues with delayed and cancelled flights, Sweetgreen rolling out a new subscription program to woo new customers, and what’s happening at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show.

