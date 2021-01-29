Wintrust Business Lunch 1/29/21: Reddit vs. Wall Street, Field Museum reopens and McCormick Place plans for 2021 meetings

This photo illustration shows the logo of WallStreetBet on a computer and the Reddit logo on a mobile phone in Arlington, Virginia on January 29, 2021. – The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday said its regulators were keeping an eye on the whipsawing share prices of some Wall Street stocks that had been targeted by a social media-driven campaign intended to make wealthy hedge funds suffer. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to discuss his thoughts on the GameStop drama, President Biden’s stimulus proposal, the continuing challenges of working from home and to offer tips for anyone starting a new job virtually on how to succeed in your first 90 days.

Segment 2: Joe Ciolli, Deputy Editor overseeing markets and investing for Business Insider, gives us the latest information on the ongoing GameStop battle between Reddit users and Wall Street.

Segment 3: Jacob Shuler, Visitor Services Manager, Field Museum, tells John everything we need to know about the reopening of the Field Museum as they being to welcome back visitors after being closed for two months.

Segment 4: Larita Clark, Chief Executive Officer for the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority and creator of Healthy Meetings Chicago, talks to John about the new digital platform that showcases the health and safety advantages of hosting future meetings and events at Chicago’s McCormick Place Campus.