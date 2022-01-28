Wintrust Business Lunch 1/28/22: Rising inflation, downtown Chicago activity continues on an upward trend, and Stan’s Donuts opens inside Mariano’s

Trump International Hotel & Tower is seen in the distance as a train rides on the Loop, the elevated rail that forms the Chicago “L” system, in downtown Chicago, Illinois, on June 30, 2021. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins guest host Jon Hansen to talk about the impact of supply chain on inflation, why he is not worried about inflation long-term, why we are seeing so much volatility in the stock market right now, and what you need to know about your investments in such an up and down market.

Segment 2: Michael Edwards, President and CEO, Chicago Loop Alliance, joins Jon to talk about their recently released December report that showed a big upswing in downtown activity.

Segment 3: Rich Labriola, Owner, Stan’s Donuts & Coffee, tells Jon about how they had to pivot to keep business going amid the pandemic, and why they made the decision to expand into grocery stores on top of their brick and mortar stores.