Wintrust Business Lunch 1/28/21: GameStop drama, Apple’s record-setting quarter and Kraft launching pink Mac and Cheese for Valentine’s Day

Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about the possible fallout from the GameStop controversy. Will we see more regulation. Faron also breaks down the weekly jobless claims and why the successful rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines is key to getting the economy back on track.
Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including the fascinating drama surrounding GameStop, smart grocery carts coming to Kroger and a new website that features faces from Parler’s Capitol riot videos.
Segment 3: Nick Hamburger, co-founder of Quevos, tells John once again to tell us about his appearance on Shark Tank. Was he able to strike a deal with one of the Sharks?
Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Apple’s record-setting quarter, earnings reports from McDonald’s, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines and a special Mac & Cheese for Valentine’s Day.