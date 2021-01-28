Wintrust Business Lunch 1/28/21: GameStop drama, Apple’s record-setting quarter and Kraft launching pink Mac and Cheese for Valentine’s Day

Wintrust Business Lunch
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 23: The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on display during launch day on October 23, 2020 in London, England. Apple’s latest 5G smartphones go on sale in the UK today. The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available from November 13. (Image by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about the possible fallout from the GameStop controversy. Will we see more regulation. Faron also breaks down the weekly jobless claims and why the successful rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines is key to getting the economy back on track.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including the fascinating drama surrounding GameStop, smart grocery carts coming to Kroger and a new website that features faces from Parler’s Capitol riot videos.

Segment 3: Nick Hamburger, co-founder of Quevos, tells John once again to tell us about his appearance on Shark Tank. Was he able to strike a deal with one of the Sharks?

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Apple’s record-setting quarter, earnings reports from McDonald’s, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines and a special Mac & Cheese for Valentine’s Day.

