Segment 1: Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John Williams to talk about a winning week on Wall Street, the markets showing four weeks of positive growth, if he’s encouraged by the inflation trend going down, the economy showing growth, and why he expects continued market volatility ahead.

Segment 2: Jacob Channel, Senior Economist, Lending Tree, talks to John about a new Lending Tree study that shows how much money you will need to retire comfortably.

Segment 3: Mike Marr, Owner / Brewmaster, Buffalo Creek Brewing, tells John about the return of Alpine Fest, an incredible winter beer festival in historic downtown Long Grove.