NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 27: GameStop store signage is seen on January 27, 2021 in New York City. Stock shares of videogame retailer GameStop Corp has increased 700% in the past two weeks due to amateur investors. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about why shares of GameStop stock continue to surge and what you need to know about getting your stimulus money. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Leeatt Rothschild, founder of Packed with Purpose, explains how her company makes gift boxes “with a conscience” and why Packed with Purpose has seen tremendous growth during the pandemic.