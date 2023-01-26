Segment 1: Jack Ablin, Chief Investment Officer, Cresset Capital, joins John to break down the latest GDP data, what he things of the showdown in congress over the debt ceiling, and how important are interest rates to the economy in 2023.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including the US wanting to break up some of Google’s dominance of online advertising, Facebook and Instagram lifting Donald Trump’s suspension

Segment 3: Ben Harvey, organizer with ‘Chicago, Bike Grid Now!” and the creator of the RideReel app, tells John about his mission to make Chicago a more bike-friendly city. Ben talks about why Chicago needs to build safe infrastructure that makes walking, riding a bike, using a wheelchair etc. safer for all Chicagoans.

Segment 4: Anne LoCascio, President of the Elgin History Museum Board, joins John to talk about all the great things you can see and learn at the museum including exhibits about Elgin Road Races and Elgin Watches.