Wintrust Business Lunch 1/26/22: Terry Savage – Will we see the Dow reach 40,000 by the end of the year?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's top-ranking state House Democrat announced Wednesday that she won't seek reelection this year, saying she won't stand in the way of a “person of color" being elected in her newly redrawn district where racial minorities represent the majority of eligible voters.

Rep. Joni Jenkins, who is white, said she’ll maintain her legislative seat and title as House minority floor leader through the end of the year. She withdrew from her reelection campaign a day after the filing deadline for candidates to run in this year’s primary election in Kentucky.