Wintrust Business Lunch 1/26/22: Terry Savage – Will we see the Dow reach 40,000 by the end of the year?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 24: A trader claps on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Dow Jones Industrial Average turns positive on January 24, 2022 in New York City. Stocks fell again in early trading on Monday but rebounded late in the trading session to gain just over 100 points by the days end. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the continued volatility in the stock market and why things have been so up and down recently. Also joining John and Terry is money manager Dr. Bob Froehlich, who predicted that the Dow will be over 40,000 by the end of 2021. Dr. Bob offers his bullish prediction for the end of 2022. And, as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2:  Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about Intel’s decision to put a chip plant in Ohio, on the outskirts of Columbus.

