Wintrust Business Lunch 1/26/21: GameStop stock jumps again, companies offering COVID-19 vaccine incentives and Beyond Meat partners with PepsiCo

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about what’s moving the market today and why everyone is talking about GameStop.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about incentives being offered by organizations to encourage customers and the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Segment 3: Paul Reynolds, Insurance Editor for Money, talks to John about how a bad credit score can impact your car insurance premiums and FEMA’s new National Risk Index, which calculates each U.S. county’s risk for natural disasters.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Beyond Meat teaming up with PepsiCo, Pizza Hut launching a Detroit style pie and what we should look for ahead of the earnings reports from Apple, Boeing and other big companies later this week.