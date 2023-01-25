Segment 1: : Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the debt ceiling and the likelihood that the government defaults on their bills. Also joining John and Terry is money manager Dr. Bob Froehlich, who talks about why he’s still bullish on the stock market this year. Dr. Bob sees the Dow hitting at least 39,000 by the end of 2023. Dr. Bob also talks about where he sees inflation going and tells us why he doesn’t believe we will see a recession. Dr. Bob also provides some great insight on the future of AI.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction