Wintrust Business Lunch 1/25/22: Stocks dip, ‘Executive Exodus’ underway, and Bob Dylan sells his entire catalog of recorded music

NEW YORK – MAY 19: Musical guest Bob Dylan performs on the Late Show with David Letterman, Tuesday May 19, 2015 on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about why Intel made the decision to invest in Ohio rather than Chicago.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about why some CEO’s are leaving their positions for careers that are less stressful.

Segment 3: Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John to break down the wild ride the stock market has been on the last couple of days and what that means for long-term investors.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including O’Hare and Midway airports lagging behind other major airports as the industry recovers from the pandemic, GM spending $6.6 billion at a Michigan plant in a bid to dethrone Tesla in the EV market, and Bob Dylan selling his entire catalog of recorded music to Sony.