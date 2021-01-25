Wintrust Business Lunch 1/25/21: Stock market volatility, home values breaking records and Budweiser sitting out the Super Bowl

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about some of the stocks that are making moves today, President Biden extending student loan payment freeze and the 2020 real estate boom.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including the ongoing drama surrounding Chicago startup Guard Llama and Factor75 unveiling a new production facility in Aurora.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Target giving employees bonuses after a strong holiday shopping season, Coke with coffee launching in the U.S. and Budweiser sitting out Super Bowl advertising for the first time in 37 years.