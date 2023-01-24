Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about what the city and business community needs from our next mayor.

Segment 2: Rob Fojtik, Vice President of Neighborhood Strategy, Choose Chicago, talks to John about a new grant that aims to expand tourism to the wealth of great neighborhoods in Chicago.

Segment 3: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about stock market movement today, what we might expect from the Fed regarding interest rates, if he sees market volatility continuing, and why expects a short and shallow recession.

Segment 4: Nicolette Peters, Public Investment Strategist, World Business Chicago, tells John about the Chicago Food Stop, which offers businesses a chance to gain exposure by bringing pop-up shops to 875 N. Michigan Ave.