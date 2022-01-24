Wintrust Business Lunch 1/24/22: Stocks make a comeback, orange juice prices rising, and the U.S. to allow teens to drive big rigs

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 17: Oranges in a box on Gruene Woche fair on January 17, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Michael Gottschalk/Photothek via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the stock market dropping today and what it might mean to your investments, the cryptcurrency market having some trouble, and a partnership between Allstate and John Hancock that will reward safe drivers with cheaper life insurance.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including a beef jerky startup raised $80 million in funding, a new vegan cookie company inspired by Jamaican roots, and a Chicago startup that provides robots to companies on demand raising $27 million.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the U.S. greenlighting test apprenticeship program to allow teens to drive big-rig trucks, another TV character having a heart attack on a Peloton bike, and the likelihood we see higher orange prices.