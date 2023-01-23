Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about ETF’s turning 30, the likelihood we see a recession in 2023, and a new Lending Tree survey shows that Inflation got in the way of people achieving their financial goals in 2022.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, tells John about a national story he wrote on repeat founders, taking a look at what some successful entrepreneurs are doing now. Jim also talks about a new startup that was started by a Northwestern grad who created a browser extension that automatically directs your google search to a resale site, and why some Chicago leaders remain bullish on the city’s tech scene.

Segment 3: Jennifer Prell, President, Elderwerks, talks to John about what Elderwerks does, and their Stepping Out to Fitness program, which encourages older adults to get off the couch and make exercise a part of their daily lives.