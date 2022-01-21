Wintrust Business Lunch 1/21/22: Stocks dip again, tips for saving for retirement, and a North Shore vegan restaurant is expanding

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 20: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 20, 2022 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up over 200 points in morning trading following days of declines. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Jared Dillian, Best selling financial author and host of the “Be Smart: How Not to Be an Idiot with your Money podcast, joins John to talk about some important tips for saving for retirement, the importance for paying off your debt, and the value of a college education.

Segment 2: Dr. Amar Pattani, Family Dentist at Main Street Smiles at 312 W Main Street in Barrington, talks to John about how his office has been handling business amid the COVID pandemic, how to develop good oral hygiene habits in young children, and the benefits of implants.

Segment 3: CD Young, Owner/CEO, Spirit Elephant Restaurant, tells John about her amazing vegan restaurant in Winnetka, some of the dishes they serve, their plans for expansion later this year, and why eating plant-based is gaining popularity.