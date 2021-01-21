Wintrust Business Lunch 1/21/21: Jobless claims remain high, Amazon offering to help with vaccine distribution and Netflix reaching 200 million subscribers

Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about President Biden’s executive orders and how it will impact the economy, the ongoing struggle of the labor market and the prospect of having a very healthy economy in the second half of 2021 if the vaccine rollout is successful.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including what a Biden administration will mean for the tech industry, online misinformation declining after Donald Trump’s social media ban and Netflix soaring past 200 million subscribers.

Segment 3: Nick Hamburger, co-founder of Quevos, tells John about his company and how he and his partner came up with the idea for a low carb chip. You can catch Nick and his partner on tomorrow’s episode of Shark Tank.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Amazon offering to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution and United Airlines mapping their recovery from record losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.