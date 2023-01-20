Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about what is causing the high price of eggs, how quickly inflation will fall, and how the Fed will likely tackle inflation.

Segment 2: Robert Sevim, Vice Chairman, Savills, gives John the outlook for the Chicago commercial real estate market for 2023.

Segment 3: Steven Marks, Founder and CEO, Guzman y Gomez, talks to John about the opening of their newest authentic Mexican restaurant in Schaumburg and their plans to expand in the Chicago area after being founded in Australia back in 2016.