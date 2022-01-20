Wintrust Business Lunch 1/20/22: Weekly jobless claims rise, Amazon opening a clothing store, and 40% of credit card debtors don’t know their interest rate

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO – FEBRUARY 25: Visa credit cards are arranged on a desk February 25, 2008 in San Francisco, California. Visa Inc. is hoping that its initial public offering could raise up to $19 billion and becoming the largest IPO in U.S. history. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about the high inflation we are seeing, where we are seeing higher prices, the jump in weekly jobless claims, and the likelihood we see oil at $100 a barrel in the near future.

Segment 2: Joan E. SolsmanSenior ReporterCNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Microsoft striking a megadeal to buy video-game giant Activision Blizzard, Democrats targeting online “surveillance” advertising with a new bill, Instagram beginning a minuscule test of Subscriptions, and why high-speed 5G mobile signals causing cancelled flights all over the US?

Segment 3: Ted RossmanBankrate.com Senior industry analyst, joins John to talk about a new survey that shows that 40% of credit card debtors don’t know their interest rate.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Tom Cruise movie producers signing a deal with Axiom to build a studio in orbit, Amazon opening a clothing store, and Oscar Mayer’s bologna face mask selling out.

