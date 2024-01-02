Segment 1: Steven Esposito, President of Yellowstone Wealth Management in Lake Forest, talks to John about the good year for the markets in 2023, why he thinks 2024 will also be a good year, if he believes the Fed will cut rates, inflation weakening, and the positives about a broad-based market rally.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about the “buzzwords” that could cause heartburn for your business.

Segment 3: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about what startups can expect in 2024, and IIT getting $6M from the US National Science Foundation to help diversify tech talent.

Segment 4: Christiana Trapani, Owner, Door County Candle Company, tells John about how business was over the holidays, their mission to support Ukraine with candles, a video they received from a soldier who had one of their candles, what they have planned for 2024, and how the success of their Ukraine Candle helped them transform their business.

