Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to tell us why we should be concerned about the debt ceiling, what to make of recent data including retail sales, manufacturing, and jobless claims, and if we are going to see a recession in 2023.

Segment 2: Ally Marotti, Reporter, Consumer products, food, restaurants, retail, media and advertising, Crain’s, tells John about some of her recent stories including Jewel-Osco parent Albertsons paying shareholders $4B, and Walgreens hinting it might have gone too far fighting theft.

Segment 3: Rebecca Ryan, Economist and Futurist, tells John about what’s likely ahead in 2023 and 2024 and how you can create the future you want. Join Rebecca for an event on January 25th, where you can learn some tools to help create that future.

Segment 4: Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, tells John how the mid-term shakeup in legislatures and governors in the Midwest, are affecting jockeying by the states to promote economic development.