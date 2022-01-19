Wintrust Business Lunch 1/19/22: Terry Savage – Inflation is here to stay

Posted:

A package of hamburger patties is seen on otherwise bare shelves at a grocery store in Lanham, Maryland, on January 15, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the volatility in the stock market, the Navient student loan settlement, gold being up today, and inflation still rearing its ugly head. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: John Sewter, of Chicago Pet Transport, tells John about their business, how the business began, the services they provide, how much a typical ride costs, and how business has been through the pandemic.

