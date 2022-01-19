Wintrust Business Lunch 1/19/22: Terry Savage – Inflation is here to stay

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the volatility in the stock market, the Navient student loan settlement, gold being up today, and inflation still rearing its ugly head. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.
Segment 2: John Sewter, of Chicago Pet Transport, tells John about their business, how the business began, the services they provide, how much a typical ride costs, and how business has been through the pandemic.