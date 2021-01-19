Wintrust Business Lunch 1/19/21: Stocks rebound, the best credit cards for 2021 and companies offering their workers incentives to get COVID-19 vaccines

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about what’s moving the market today and why we need to open up restaurants and bars safely if we want to improve the economy.

Segment 2: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, joins John to tell us about a new survey that shows most adults think that the latest $600 stimulus check will sustain their financial well-being for less than a month.

Segment 3: Jason Steele, nationally recognized credit card expert and reporter for Money, joins John to talk about the best credit cards for 2021.

Segment 4: Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Aldi paying workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine and ViacomCBS launching a new streaming service.