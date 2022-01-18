Wintrust Business Lunch 1/18/22: Negotiating a job offer, DoorDash looks to compete with FedEx and UPS, and how 5G could disrupt air travel

An AFP journalist checks the DoorDash food delivery application on her smartphone on February 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. – DoorDash on February 27, 2020 began the process of going public with a US stock offering that could value the popular restaurant meal delivery service at more than $10 billion. San Francisco-based DoorDash said it confidentially registered with market regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of shares. The price and number of shares had yet to be determined. DoorDash backers including Japanese financial titan Softbank have pumped more than $2 billion into the startup, which last year was given a valuation of nearly $13 billion. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about how you should evaluate a job offer and what can and should be negotiated.

Segment 2: Emma Cosgrove, Senior Retail Reporter on Insider’s Transportation Team, tells John about DoorDash’s latest push for delivery dominance, and how small retailers are craving Amazon and Walmart’s power to avoid supply chain chaos.

Segment 3: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including Chicago startups raising $7 billion in venture funding last year, and Foxtrot raising $100M to bring its corner stores to more cities.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Microsoft buying gaming company Activision, and airlines warning of disruptions caused by 5G near major airports.