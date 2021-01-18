Wintrust Business Lunch 1/18/21: How the Biden administration will tackle the economic crisis, smart fridges coming to apartment buildings and the rise of the fake commute

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about what we can expect with the economy as the Biden administration takes over on Wednesday including another round of stimulus, a commitment to improving the vaccine rollout and how are taxes might change.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including a Chicago startup bringing smart fridges with healthy food to apartment buildings, Chicago startup Tempus launching a new Alexa-like device for doctors to help them get information to their cancer patients and the pandemic not slowing down the amount of VC funding given to Chicago tech companies.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Apple considering a foldable phone and the rise of the fake commute.